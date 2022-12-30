Left Menu

Man dies in Kerala as mock drill turns tragic

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST
Man dies in Kerala as mock drill turns tragic
  • Country:
  • India

A mock drill organised at a river in this central Kerala district to assess the disaster management agencies' preparedness to deal with floods turned tragic on Wednesday after a volunteer died in an accident while participating in it, police said.

The police said Binu Soman, 34, was seen drowning while participating in the mock drill at Manimala river near Keezhvaipur.

He was rescued and admitted to a private medical college hospital in Thiruvalla by the officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) but he died in the while undergoing treatment, they said.

Mock drills were held at various places in Pathanamthitta district on Thursday as part of assessing the disaster management team's preparedness to deal with floods and landslides, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022