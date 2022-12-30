Mathura temple issues guidelines to prevent crowding ahead of new year rush

The district administration has made elaborate preparations to control the heavy influx of pilgrims expected at the renowned Bankey Bihari temple on the new year and during winter holidays, officials on Friday said. A special vigilance force is being formed for managing the crowd at the temple, where a man and a woman were killed due to suffocation on Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

"While every effort has been made for the convenience of devotees, crowding during darshans will be discouraged," SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said. With DM Pulkit Khare and other officers, we have made advance surveys of the area, and discussed with priests and a few locals how to make the best arrangements for devotees, the SSP said. The queue system would also be strictly adhered to for darshans, he said. Entry of all vehicles in Vrindavan will remain banned till January 5, 2023. Police in plain clothes, including female constables, would be posted to prevent chain snatching, pick-pocketing and incidents of misbehaviour with women. The temple authorities have also released an advisory for pilgrims coming to the temple during the new year. Old people, children, pregnant women, and the infirm have been advised not to come to the temple on the occasion of the new year in their own interest, Munish Sharma, Manager of the temple said. To prevent COVID infection, pilgrims coming to the temple have been advised to wear face masks, and come only after getting their first, second, and booster doses, avoid crowding and follow other instructions given through the public address system, he said.

Temple priest Gyanendra Goswami also urged the devotees to follow guidelines issued by the district administration and the temple management.

