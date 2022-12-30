Two brothers wanted in murder cases held

Two brothers wanted in murder cases in Punjab were arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell here, officials said on Friday.

They have been identified as Hira Singh (27) and Lakhmir Singh (24).

Following the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in May this year, Hira Singh was fascinated by gangster Lawrence Bisnoi. He was trying to extort money from traders in Punjab posing himself as the member of the Lawrence Bisnoi gang, according to police.

The brothers were wanted in a murder case of a home guard of Punjab Police in Majitha, they said.

Besides, Hira Singh is also wanted in a murder case of a food delivery boy as well as in an attempt to murder case, and under Arms Act in Punjab, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Rajan Singh said in March this year, Hira Singh, along with his brother and associates, entered a meat shop of home guard Karamjeet Singh's father. They attacked Karamjeet with sharp-edged weapons and fled.

He later succumbed to injuries, the DCP said.

''On Wednesday, we got a tip-off that both Hira and Lakhmir were hiding themselves in the area of Mehram Nagar with an intent to commit crime in Delhi. A raiding team was constituted and a search was launched. Hira was intercepted at T-point Mehram Nagar and was apprehended. At his instance, his brother Lakhmir was apprehended from a construction site near T-1, Domestic Airport,'' the senior police officer said.

