Left Menu

Belarus official: 'Unlikely' downed Ukrainian missile entered by accident

The secretary of Belarus' Security Council said in an interview on Friday that it was "unlikely" that a Ukrainian air defence missile downed on Thursday had entered Belarusian airspace by accident. "Kyiv is striving to provoke a regional conflict by any means," Alexander Volfovich told the Russian state-owned outlet Sputnik Belarus.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:59 IST
Belarus official: 'Unlikely' downed Ukrainian missile entered by accident

The secretary of Belarus' Security Council said in an interview on Friday that it was "unlikely" that a Ukrainian air defence missile downed on Thursday had entered Belarusian airspace by accident.

"Kyiv is striving to provoke a regional conflict by any means," Alexander Volfovich told the Russian state-owned outlet Sputnik Belarus. "An example of this is the recent incident with the destruction of the Ukrainian S-300 missile. "There is little reason to believe that it entered our airspace by accident. By all appearances, it seems some plan was being realised here."

Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15 km (9 miles) from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The incident happened while Russia was firing dozens of missiles at cities across Ukraine in one of the biggest waves of strikes of the conflict.

In its daily briefing on Friday, Ukraine's General Staff said Russia had launched a total of 85 missile strikes, 35 air strikes, and 63 strikes from multiple rocket launch systems in the space of hours. A regional military

official in Belarus had played down the cross-border incident shortly after it occurred, saying: "Unfortunately, these things happen."

He compared it to an incident in November, when an S-300 believed to have strayed after being fired by Ukrainian air defences landed on the territory of NATO-member Poland, triggering fears of an escalation that were rapidly defused. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in Minsk on Thursday to receive a formal protest about the "extremely serious" incident.

Ukraine's defence ministry said it would investigate the incident, suggesting it was a Russian provocation and reserving the right to protect its own skies. Belarus, which relies heavily on Russia for financial and military support, allowed Moscow to use its territory in February to start the invasion of Ukraine from the north.

Though Minsk has repeatedly said it does not intend to participate directly in the conflict, a flurry of military activity

in Belarus, including the formation of a joint Russian-Belarusian unit, has aroused fears in Kyiv and the West that Russia may launch a fresh offensive from Belarusian territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022