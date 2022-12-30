Seven missing as boat capsizes in Ganga near Patna

At least seven people went missing when a boat carrying them capsized in the river Ganga river near Patna on Friday, a senior government official said.

Patna, District Magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI that the mishap took place at around 2.30 pm near Mahveer Tola ghat when the boat carrying 14 people overturned midway.

''The boat overturned and sank in the middle of the river Ganga. While seven people managed to swim to safety and reach the shore of the river, seven others went missing'', the DM said.

A search operation was launched by the state disaster relief force to trace the seven missing persons, he said, adding that the missing persons could not be traced. ''We will engage personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NBDRF) to trace the missing persons on Saturday'', the DM said.

