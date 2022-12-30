Left Menu

Maha: Rape accused attacks lawyer after court awards him life sentence

A 52-year-old man accused of raping his daughters attacked and injured a public prosecutor during a hearing in a special court in Maharashtras Thane district on Friday. The special court of judge V V Virkar found the accused guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and sentenced him to imprisonment for life till his death.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:28 IST
Maha: Rape accused attacks lawyer after court awards him life sentence
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man accused of raping his daughters attacked and injured a public prosecutor during a hearing in a special court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday. The special court of judge V V Virkar found the accused guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to imprisonment for life (till his death). After the judge pronounced the sentence, the accused ran to special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale and allegedly attacked her, an official said. The lawyer, who suffered minor injuries was rushed to a hospital, and an FIR was registered against the accused with Thane Nagar police, he said. The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, had repeatedly raped his daughters, aged 30 and 17, in 2018 and impregnated one of them. The accused, who was awarded double life imprisonment for the offences, was also fined Rs 20,000.

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022