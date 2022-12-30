Left Menu

Winter session of Maharashtra legislature ends, Budget session from February 27

Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe read out the governors prorogation order in the Council.Gorhe noted that 10 sittings of the Upper House were held during the session, and work was done for a total of 52.35 hours with daily average of 5.15 hours.

Winter session of Maharashtra legislature ends, Budget session from February 27
The 10-day winter session of the Maharashtra legislature concluded here on Friday.

The two-week session had started on December 19.

In the Assembly, Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's prorogation order, and said the Budget session will start in Mumbai from February 27, 2023. Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe read out the governor's prorogation order in the Council.

Gorhe noted that 10 sittings of the Upper House were held during the session, and work was done for a total of 52.35 hours with daily average of 5.15 hours. About 20 minutes of the Council's meetings were lost due to absence of ministers and 4.55 hours were lost due to other reasons. Five ordinances and condolence motions were tabled during the session. A total of 1,825 starred questions were received, 596 were accepted and 38 answered. A total of 608 calling-attention motion were received in the Council and discussion took place on 43 of them. The Council recorded average attendance of 77.19 per cent, Gorhe informed.

