Left Menu

Assam: Protest in Hojai over merger with Nagaon

Police said the protestors were dispersed and the situation was soon brought under the control.The Assam cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal to merge four districts, including Hojai, with those from which these districts were carved out.

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:22 IST
Assam: Protest in Hojai over merger with Nagaon
  • Country:
  • India

The All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) on Monday protested in Hojai against the state government's decision to merge the district with Nagaon.

Raising slogans against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, the AAMSU supporters protested in nine areas across the district.

They said that after years of struggle, Hojai became a sub-division in 1983 and was made a district in 2016.

The protesters also attempted to burn an effigy of Sarma. Police said the protestors were dispersed and the situation was soon brought under the control.

The Assam cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal to merge four districts, including Hojai, with those from which these districts were carved out. It was approved before the notification for the delimitation exercise came into effect on January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023