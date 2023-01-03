Left Menu

Man held over hoax bomb call

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to the Uttar Pradesh Police of a bomb in Gorakhnath temple here, police said on Monday.Qurban Ali on Sunday called the police control room that four people carrying a bomb in a cake box have entered the temple, they said.The caller said he was a native of Vaishali, Bihar and currently living in Golghar in Gorakhpur.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 03-01-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 00:56 IST
Man held over hoax bomb call
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to the Uttar Pradesh Police of a bomb in Gorakhnath temple here, police said on Monday.

Qurban Ali on Sunday called the police control room that four people carrying a bomb in a cake box have entered the temple, they said.

The caller said he was a native of Vaishali, Bihar and currently living in Golghar in Gorakhpur. When police checked it, the address provided was found to be fake, the police said.

Police tried to contact him but his phone was switched off. However, he was arrested following a tip-off from Carmel road near Malkin hotel late Sunday night, SHO of Cantt police station Shashi Bhushan Rai said.

During interrogation, Ali said that he is a resident of Vaishali, Bihar and delivers goods at a bakery in the industrial area in Gorakhpur, Rai said.

He said on Sunday morning when he was going to deliver goods, a police constable scolded him near Dharamshala market for violating traffic rules and he felt offended. He decided to teach a lesson to the police and made a hoax bomb call, the SHO said.

Police have initiated a probe after registering a case under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation),420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (offences related to the property and documents),478 (putting person in fear of death), 471 (fraud),182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023