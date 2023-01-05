Left Menu

Japan, US finalising memorandum of understanding on cyber security - Nikkei

Updated: 05-01-2023 13:57 IST
Japan and the United States are finalising a memorandum of understanding on cyber security, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Japan's trade minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, is likely to meet U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday in Washington D.C. to reach an agreement, the Nikkei added.

