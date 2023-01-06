Left Menu

President Barrow receives 40,021 bags of rice from China

President Barrow expressed delight at the donation during the ceremony, stating that The People's Republic of China has supported his government since coming into office.

The President assured that his government would continue to work with and stand by the People's Republic of China in the International community for the interest of both counties.

His Excellency President Adama Barrow Thursday received on behalf of Gambians 1,996 tons of parboiled rice amounting to 40,021 bags from the People's Republic of China as part of The Gambia-China Bilateral Cooperation at a presentation held at the Statehouse in Banjul.

The rice at the GGC Warehouse in Saro is ready for onward nationwide delivery, targeting vulnerable households, recently affected disaster victims as par the Social Registry Institutions and Humanitarian Agencies, the differently able groups and boarding schools, including Madrassas.

President Barrow expressed delight at the donation during the ceremony, stating that The People's Republic of China has supported his government since coming into office. He highlighted the landmark infrastructure projects that have impacted the lives of Gambians as a manifestation of the friendly ties between the two countries.

"The rice donation will help in our food security drive, but we are appealing for technical support to be able to address food security by cultivating rice as the staple food," President Barrow stressed.

The President assured that his government would continue to work with and stand by the People's Republic of China in the International community for the interest of both counties.

Speaking at the presentation, the Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency Liu Jin, said The Gambia and China are sincere friends and reliable partners. He added that China attaches great importance to the relationship and is ready to work and accelerate bilateral relations to new heights.

Stating the importance of the food assistance, Ambassador Liu noted it is not enough, and that food self-sufficiency is a challenge in The Gambia.

"I'm impressed with the government's consistent efforts to address food security. Agriculture cooperation is a priority in the bilateral relations," he said, disclosing that the Chinese government would send a new agriculture expert team to share knowledge and experience with Gambian farmers and students.

