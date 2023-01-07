Punjab Police arrests army man, aide with 31 kg heroin from Fazilka

In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and BSF arrested an army man and his aide with 29 packets of heroin weighing 31.02 kg, the state police chief said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old army man was posted as Sepoy in Pathankot. He was arrested with his aide, Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma, who belongs to Mahalam village in Fazilka, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

Police have also seized their car bearing UP registration number and two mobile phones.

''In a well-coordinated operation with central agencies and Border Security Force, Fazilka Police led by SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu launched a cordon and search operation in the area of Sadar Fazilka,'' Yadav said.

When the team checked their car, the accused produced an Army I-card, and drove away before police could check the car.

Police immediately strengthened all check points and managed to catch up with them at Gaaganke-Shamsabad road, Yadav said.

After apprehending the two, police checked their car and found 29 packets of heroin in it, the DGP said. He also said Punjab Police is committed to root out drug menace from the state.

Deputy Inspector General of police, Ferozepur Range, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had got the drug consignment from Pakistan-based smugglers, who pushed it through the border fence with the help of a pipe.

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered at Police Station Sadar Fazilka, he said, adding the matter is being investigated further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)