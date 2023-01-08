Left Menu

Man arrested for kidnapping woman

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-01-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 00:33 IST
A man was arrested on the Yamuna Expressway while he was allegedly taking a woman he had abducted from Noida to Agra, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the 30-year-old had kidnapped the woman from the gate of a Noida company she worked at on Saturday evening. He had also snatched her phone.

The man was trying to load his pistol near Mathura when the 28-year-old victim threw its magazine outside the window and just as he stepped out of the vehicle to pick that up, the woman escaped and called for help from an approaching police car, police said.

Seeing the police, the man sat in his car and fled from the spot. He was arrested with the help of another team after a brief exchange of fire on his way ahead, they said. He was identified as Feroz Khan, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Jamia Nagar Okhla in south Delhi.

The SSP said it was a case of one-sided love.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

