Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises NCC for contribution during COVID-19; urges everyone to believe in nation first ideology

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday praised the National Cadet Corps for its vital contribution during the tough times of COVID-19 and urged everyone to believe in Nation First ideology to make India progress socially and economically.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp 2023 in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday, Kejriwal assured the NCC of continued support.

''At the outset, let me congratulate NCC upon completing 75 Golden years. Every step of this journey by NCC is steeped in rich heritage and tradition. NCC has literally evolved and transformed itself along with our nation which celebrated its 75th year of Independence last year,'' he said.

Kejriwal urged everyone to always remember the ideals of NCC. ''I request everyone of you to always remember the ideals of NCC, no matter what path you take or destiny you select for yourself. I say this because as a citizen we must always believe in Nation First ideology and be responsible and committed to it. It is only then that we will progress as a nation, both socially as well as economically,'' he added Kejriwal was invited to the camp by NCC Director General Lt-Gen Gurbirpal Singh.

Noting that the NCC training imbibes cadets with discipline, camaraderie, a secular outlook, the spirit of adventure and the ideals of selfless service to the society, he said the nation needs these values in the present times.

''Your stellar contributions during the challenging times of COVID-19 have been acknowledged by all. Your most recent initiative-Puneet Sagar is a commendable step taken by you all to rid our water bodies, rivers and beaches of plastic waste. It gladdens me to know that our NCC cadets were to the forefront in honouring our martyrs as part of the nation's 75 year of independence celebrations,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the NCC RDC Camp is a ''microcosm of our country, with representation of cadets from every State and Union Territory''.

''Therefore, it can be stated that the NCC RDC Camp presents a shining example of the diversity but unity of our varied cultures and traditions,'' he said.

The NCC Republic Day Camp is held every year. A total of 2,155 cadets from all States and Union Territories attend the Camp. In addition, 32 officers and 166 cadets from friendly foreign countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Fiji, Kazakhstan, etc. also attend Republic Day Camp from January 15 to 29 as guests of NCC.

