Punjab Police arrests three key operatives of gangster

The Anti Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday arrested three key operatives of gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri for their involvement in a murder case, officials said.

They were held for their direct involvement in Makhan Kang murder case, which took place in Nawanshahr, Punjab, in March 2022 when some armed robbers had shot the man.

The trio were arrested from Thane district's Ambivali in Maharashtra, a Punjab police statement said here.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Amandeep Kumar alias Rancho, Shivam alias Avtar alias Tara and Gurmukh Singh alias Gora, all residents of Nawanshahr.

All the accused have criminal history with a number of cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, carjacking and under the NDPS Act are registered against them, he added.

Yadav said using technical and human intelligence, AGTF headed by Additional DGP Promod Ban traced out the location of accused in Maharashtra. Following this, a team led by DSP AGTF Rajan Parminder and Insp Pushpinder Singh were sent to Maharashtra under the supervision of AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel.

''The teams of Punjab Police's AGTF in a well-coordinated operation with central agencies and ATS Maharashtra have arrested the trio accused persons from a hide-out at Om Sai Apartments in Thane of Maharashtra arranged by the Gangster Sonu Khatri,'' he said.

The DGP said with the arrest of these three key operatives of gangster Sonu Khatri, the Punjab Police have got vital clues about the remaining absconding accused in the Makhan murder case.

He said further interrogation of the arrested persons is expected to unveil the future criminal activities planned by Sonu Khatri.

The Punjab Police have got four days of transit remand of the arrested accused after producing them at the local Court in Maharashtra.

