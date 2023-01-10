J-K: LeT overground worker held in Srinagar

Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged overground worker of the Lashkar-e-Taiba at a checkpoint in the city and recovered 450 grams of heroin from him, an official said.

Farzan Farooz, a resident of Pampore, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

''One terror associate of LeT arrested at a naka. Proceeds of terror worth Rs 9,95,000, 450 grams of heroin, letter pads of LeT, etc. recovered. FIR 02/23 in sections of UAPA & NDPS act registered in Kothibagh PS,'' the police spokesperson said.

