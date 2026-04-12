Unraveling the Deep-Rooted Inter-State Lashkar-e-Taiba Network

A major crackdown on the Lashkar-e-Taiba's inter-state network resulted in significant arrests, as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, with central intelligence agencies, detained several individuals in Haryana and Rajasthan. These detainees were involved in creating fake identities for terrorists, including crucial documents like passports, Aadhaar, and PAN cards.

The operation, spearheaded by the Srinagar Police, exposed a wide-reaching terror network. Notable figures apprehended include Umar, a Karachi-based terrorist, and Abdullah, a Pakistani national on the run for 16 years. They orchestrated operations across India and established bases outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation revealed the terrorists' financial mechanisms and their strategic use of falsified identities across India. This operation underscores the complexities of dismantling terror networks entwined deeply within multiple Indian states.