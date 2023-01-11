HP govt to launch decisive campaign against illegal mining: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri Wednesday claimed the mining mafia had been very active in the state during the last five years and the new Congress government will launch a decisive campaign to curb illegal mining and drug peddling.

Interacting with district-level officers at Ghaluwal village in Una, he directed them to keep a strict vigil on mining and drug mafia and launch an awareness campaign against them.

The state government is committed to tightening the noose on the mining and drug mafia and will launch an extensive crackdown in the times to come, he said, adding mining mafia had been very active during the last five years and to curb this menace is the utmost priority of the Congress dispensation.

Agnihotri also said Rs 1,500 crore has been spent for the channelization of the Swan River and directed officers of the Jal Shakti Department to take appropriate action against anybody attempting to damage public properties, including water resources.

A Rs 80 crore irrigation scheme will be developed in the Beet area, the deputy chief minister said and directed the officers to prepare a detailed project report.

