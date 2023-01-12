China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries
China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.
According to Reuters, a suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded. "As far as we know, there were no Chinese citizens killed or injured in this terrorist attack, (we) hope the Afghan side will take resolute and effective measures, earnestly protect citizens and institutions from all countries, including the Chinese side, that are in Afghanistan," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when asked about the blast that reportedly was targeting a Chinese delegation.
