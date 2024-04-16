Japan called on Iran to exercise restraint, Japanese foreign ministry says
Japan urged Iran to exercise restraint following its attack against Israel during a telephone call between the two countries' foreign ministers, the Japanese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Japan Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa also urged that the safety of navigation be ensured in the region's waters in the call with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Japanese government said.
