10 stolen auto-rickshaws seized by Navi Mumbai police; 4 persons arrested

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:48 IST
Police have arrested four persons on the charge of theft of auto-rickshaws in Navi Mumbai town and neighbouring places in Maharashtra and seized 10 stolen vehicles from them, an official said on Thursday.

With this, the police claimed to have solved 10 cases of auto-rickshaw thefts - four of neighbouring Mumbai, and two each from Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.

There had been a number of cases of theft of auto-rickshaws following which the crime branch was directed to solve them, Navi Mumbai's Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Vinayak Vast said.

The police worked on various leads and first arrested a driver, Rehman Yusuf Khan (23), in a case of theft of an auto-rickshaw, he said.

During his interrogation, the police came to know about another accused Hassan Imamsaheb Sayyed (35), from Mankurd in Mumbai, who used to deal in the sale and purchase of auto-rickshaws, the official said.

The police later arrested two more persons - auto-rickshaw driver Mohammad Nadeem Naheem Shaikh (38) and plumber Sahebaz Shakhil Husile (29) - in connection with the theft cases, he said. Ten stolen auto-rickshaws worth Rs 7.60 lakh were seized from their possession, the official said.

Khan and Sayyed already had offences registered against them at Trombay, Chembur, Kurla, Govandi (all in Mumbai) and APMC (Navi Mumbai) police stations, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab two more associates of the arrested accused, he added.

