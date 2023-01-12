Left Menu

Man kills wife, buries body in courtyard; held

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 22:00 IST
A 48-year-old man was arrested by police here on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife and burying her in the courtyard of his house, in a village in Ernakulam district, one and a half years ago.

According to police, accused Sajeev had been under surveillance of a Special Investigation Team, constituted to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the woman, for more than a year and his arrest was made after gathering necessary evidence.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Sajeev brutally killed his wife Ramya following an argument over her phone calls.

She was buried near their house in Edavanakkad village. The accused continued to stay in the house after committing the murder over a year ago. The remains were found in the courtyard of the house, they said.

The accused was preparing for another marriage after convincing his relatives and locals that his wife had left with someone else.

Sajeev had lodged a complaint with the Njarackal police in February last year, claiming that Ramya had gone missing in August, 2021.

The SIT, constituted to probe the case, closely followed the movements of Sajeev who had pretended that he didn't know anything.

However, the accused was arrested following a scientific investigation, police added.

