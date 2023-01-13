Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kite strings; cite hazard for humans as well as birds

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, a festival associated with flying of kites, the Mumbai police has banned the use, sale and storage of 'manja' or nylon kite strings sometimes coated with powdered glass on account of the danger they pose to humans as well as birds.

The order will be in effect from January 12 to February 10 and violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying lawful order of public servant), an official said on Thursday.

The use of non-biodegradable synthetic thread as kite string causes accidents, injuries to wildlife, sometimes even loss of life and damage to the environment, the order said.

It is desirable to protect birds which are getting extinct day by day and classified as rare and endangered species, it added.

