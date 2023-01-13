Left Menu

Gunfight between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-01-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 09:14 IST
A gunfight took place between Naxals and security forces on the outskirts of Ranchi city, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit were in a forest in Budmu area, a search operation was launched around 3.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the Naxals and the forces, they added.

''However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the dense forest,'' Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

A rifle and some cartridges were seized from the area, he said.

Alam said they have received information that some of the extremists were injured in the gunfight.

''We are verifying it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

