China appoints new Hong Kong liaison office chief

Zheng Yanxiong, head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong, has been appointed director of China's Liaison Office in the city, according to a notice by China's State Council on Saturday.

Zheng replaces Luo Huining as head of head Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong.

