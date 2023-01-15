Man robbed of Rs 5 lakh, shot at in north Delhi
A 42-year-old man has been robbed of Rs 5 lakh and shot at allegedly by four bike-borne men in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday evening when Hunny Kumar Kalra, who works at a plastic granules trader shop in Kirti Nagar, was returning to office on his motorcycle after collecting payment from a customer, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a call about the incident was received around 6 pm on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, in an injured state and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the police officer said.
Kalra was injured on his right leg and Rs 5 lakh was also looted, he said.
A case has been lodged and an investigation was underway. All CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being checked to identify the accused, the DCP said.
