Man robbed of Rs 5 lakh, shot at in north Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 12:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 42-year-old man has been robbed of Rs 5 lakh and shot at allegedly by four bike-borne men in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Hunny Kumar Kalra, who works at a plastic granules trader shop in Kirti Nagar, was returning to office on his motorcycle after collecting payment from a customer, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a call about the incident was received around 6 pm on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, in an injured state and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the police officer said.

Kalra was injured on his right leg and Rs 5 lakh was also looted, he said.

A case has been lodged and an investigation was underway. All CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being checked to identify the accused, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

