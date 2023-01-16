Left Menu

Trial of human rights defenders in Greece for helping migrants begins

Since then, ERCI has been compelled to close its operations, while the defendants have been facing the prospect of going on trial for more than  four years. 

UNICEF | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:21 IST
Trial of human rights defenders in Greece for helping migrants begins
Image Credit: Flickr

On Tuesday, a long-awaited trial of 24 human rights defenders charged over their role in helping to rescue migrants in distress at sea began in Lesvos in Greece.

Trials like this are deeply concerning because they criminalize life-saving work and set a dangerous precedent. Indeed, there has already been a chilling effect, with human rights defenders and humanitarian organisations forced to halt their human rights work in Greece and other EU countries.

We reiterate our call for charges against the 24 to be dismissed. The charges are in connection with their actions in rescuing migrants at sea and include several alleged misdemeanours related to the facilitation of migrant smuggling.

Those facing trial were all members of, or volunteers with, a Greek NGO called Emergency Response Centre International or ERCI, which helped more than 1,000 people to reach safety, and provided survivors with medical and other assistance on the Greek island of Lesvos from 2016 to 2018.

Since then, ERCI has been compelled to close its operations, while the defendants have been facing the prospect of going on trial for more than four years.

Saving lives and providing humanitarian assistance should never be criminalized or prosecuted. Such actions are, quite simply, a humanitarian and human rights imperative.

The UN Human Rights Office also has long-standing concerns that anti-smuggling legislation in a number of European countries is being used to criminalize both migrants and those who assist them. Addressing migrant smuggling ultimately relies on enhancing safe pathways for regular migration.

Despite the critical need for life-saving assistance in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, where nearly 500 migrants have died or gone missing since 2021 according to the International Organization for Migration, there are currently no civil search and rescue organizations operating in Greece.

We note that in proceedings this morning in Mytilini on Lesvos, where the trial is taking place, that the prosecution has recommended the annulment of some of the charges.

We would welcome such developments but reiterate our call for all charges against all defendants to be dropped.

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023