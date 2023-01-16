MP: Lokayukta police nab two persons for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police have caught a professor and a consultant for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing a report in favour of a proposed medical waste disposal plant in Shivpuri city, an official said on Monday.
The professor, who worked at the government-run Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in state capital Bhopal, had allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh from a person through the consultant, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Manu Vyas said.
After the person complained to the Lokayukta, sleuths of the anti-corruption authority laid a trap and caught the professor and the consultant red-handed in Bhopal on Sunday while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant as the first instalment of the bribe, the official said.
A case was registered against the two accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bhopal gas tragedy: 10 women survivors end fast after getting assurances from govt
Bhopal to host firstever national conference of water ministers of states on Jan 5
Jal Shakti Ministry organising 2-day water conference in Bhopal from Jan 5
MP: Court rejects bail plea of man accused of molesting girl in Bhopal
CM Chouhan performs Bhoomi Pujan for installation of Rani Padmavati statue in Bhopal