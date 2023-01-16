MP: Lokayukta police nab two persons for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police have caught a professor and a consultant for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing a report in favour of a proposed medical waste disposal plant in Shivpuri city, an official said on Monday.

The professor, who worked at the government-run Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in state capital Bhopal, had allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh from a person through the consultant, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Manu Vyas said.

After the person complained to the Lokayukta, sleuths of the anti-corruption authority laid a trap and caught the professor and the consultant red-handed in Bhopal on Sunday while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant as the first instalment of the bribe, the official said.

A case was registered against the two accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

