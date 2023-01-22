Left Menu

Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing

A boat carrying tourists capsized in southeastern Kenya, killing three people and leaving one person missing, police said. He ruled out speculation that the boat was overloaded.The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved werent immediately revealed.

A boat carrying tourists capsized in southeastern Kenya, killing three people and leaving one person missing, police said. Around two dozen people were rescued.

The cause of Saturday's capsizing wasn't immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people, 15 of whom were foreigners, and it overturned at the Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve, which is a common tourist destination along the coast north of Mombasa.

Twenty-five people were rescued and some were hospitalised and in stable condition, Malindi sub-county Deputy Police Commander Solomon Odero said. He ruled out speculation that the boat was overloaded.

The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved weren't immediately revealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

