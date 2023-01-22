Left Menu

Gujarat: VHP activists tear 'Pathaan' posters at cinema hall in Surat

Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP activists barged into a movie theatre in Surat city in Gujarat and tore posters of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, police said on Sunday. Five activists have been arrested on the charge of rioting, an officer said. We received information regarding a group of people tearing posters of the movie Pathaan at Rupali cinema.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 22-01-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 18:02 IST
Gujarat: VHP activists tear 'Pathaan' posters at cinema hall in Surat
  • Country:
  • India

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists barged into a movie theatre in Surat city in Gujarat and tore posters of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ''Pathaan'', police said on Sunday. Five activists have been arrested on the charge of rioting, an officer said. 'Pathaan' is facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film, scheduled for January 25 release.

The incident occurred at Rupali cinema located in Rander locality of Surat on Saturday evening. ''We received information regarding a group of people tearing posters of the movie 'Pathaan' at Rupali cinema. We arrested five of them and booked them for rioting. They belong to VHP,'' police inspector AS Sonara said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

Recently, multiplex owners in Gujarat met Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi who assured providing police protection to theatres against anti-social elements.

In a letter to MoS Sanghavi, the Multiplex Association of Gujarat said, ''the right forum for anybody having reservation or objection about the movie would be either official authorities or the Government of India or courts because the movie has been given clearance by the Censor Board''.

There are many groups which are ''illegally targeting cinema exhibitors based on their own understanding and agendas,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023