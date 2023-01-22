Left Menu

Ganga water scheme to soon meet drinking water needs in Nawada: Nitish

People of Nawada will soon get sacred Ganga water at home, he underlined.Notably, the CM had launched the scheme, worth Rs 4,175 crore, in Gaya and Rajgir in November last year. The scheme was approved in a special cabinet meeting held in Gaya in December 2019.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that his government, under its Ganga Water Supply Scheme (GWSS), will soon provide treated flood waters to households of Nawada district.

Talking to reporters here, during his ongoing 'Samadhan Yatra', Kumar said the project will meet the drinking water needs of the district.

''Work to provide treated flood waters of river Ganga to households in Nawada district is underway on a war footing. It will be completed in the next few months. People of Nawada will soon get sacred Ganga water at home,'' he underlined.

Notably, the CM had launched the scheme, worth Rs 4,175 crore, in Gaya and Rajgir in November last year. The scheme was approved in a special cabinet meeting held in Gaya in December 2019.

