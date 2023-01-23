German defence minister sees decision soon on tanks for Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 02:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 02:41 IST
German defense minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of tanks to Ukraine, whichever way it may go.
Speaking in an interview on Germany's ARD TV, Pistorius said that Germany would not make a hasty decision because the government had many factors to consider, including consequences at home for the security of the German population.
