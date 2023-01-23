Left Menu

Rajasthan: 3 detained after body found in their car's boot space

Three people were detained after a body was found in the boot of their car in Rajasthans Dausa district on Monday, police said.A car without a registration number plate was intercepted and a body was found in its boot space. Rs 18.43 lakh in cash was also recovered from the accused, said Ajay Singh Meena, Station House Officer of Ramgarh Pachwara.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:39 IST
Three people were detained after a body was found in the boot of their car in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday, police said.

A car without a registration number plate was intercepted and a body was found in its boot space. Rs 18.43 lakh in cash was also recovered from the accused, said Ajay Singh Meena, Station House Officer of Ramgarh Pachwara. He said the three accused -- Mahendra (23), another person also named Mahendra (24), and Vijender (25) who were travelling in the car have been detained.

He said during preliminary interrogation, 24-year-old Mahendra killed his cousin Vishal Chaudhary who was a resident of Sikar, for money.

