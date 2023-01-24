Two Maoists arrested in Odisha

Two Maoists including a woman area committee member (ACM) were arrested in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The two were arrested by the security personnel during a combing operation at Hatigaon reserve forest area of the district, said Pandit Rajesh, DIG (south western range), Koraput.

The arrested Maoists are identified as ACM Poje Mandavi alias Anita (25) and Samudra Bagh (32) of Mainpur Nuapada Division. Anita belonged to Motodi village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and Bagh a native of Nangalbod in Sinapali block of Nuapada district of Odisha, the DIG said.

Pandit said that the duo were found to have been involved in many cases of violence in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Anita had joined the Maoist group in 2010 and was working as a party member of Bodchatia local organisation squad (LOS) prior to her joining Mainpur-Nuapada Division.

She was promoted as area committee member (ACM) in 2020.

Bagh had joined the Maoists in 2017 and has been active ever since as a militia of Mainpur-Nuapada Division.

