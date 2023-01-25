Left Menu

Mexico court: army doesn't have to tell police about arrests

In 2019, legislators voted that civilian police should take over those duties by 2024.But Lpez Obrador supports relying on the military indefinitely because he views the armed forces as more honest. The president has given the military more responsibilities than any Mexican leader in recent memory.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 25-01-2023 07:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 07:24 IST
Mexico court: army doesn't have to tell police about arrests

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the armed forces do not have to advise civilian police when they make an arrest.

The issue is a sensitive one, because Mexico's military is supposed to be participating in civilian law enforcement only to support' police.

But the court ruled Tuesday that soldiers can make an arrest without telling police, as long as they eventually register the arrest in a computer system that civilian agencies use.

The armed forces have frequently been accused of violating human rights. But Mexico's underpaid, antiquated police forces can't handle the country's well-armed drug cartels alone.

Some civilian police forces complain that the armed forces, and the largely militarised National Guard, aren't trained in proper arrest procedures and filling out standardised crime reports.

A broader criticism is that the armed forces and National Guard do little investigation, and thus can't build strong cases except when they catch suspects in the act of committing a crime.

Last year, the court upheld a constitutional change that allows the military to continue in law enforcement duties until 2028, ruling against appeals that argued law enforcement should be left to civilian police forces.

Critics warned President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is militarizing the country and ignoring the separation of powers.

Putting soldiers and marines on the streets to fight crime was long viewed as a stopgap measure to fight the country's well-armed drug cartels. In 2019, legislators voted that civilian police should take over those duties by 2024.

But López Obrador supports relying on the military indefinitely because he views the armed forces as more honest. The president has given the military more responsibilities than any Mexican leader in recent memory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023