Left Menu

Man in UP's Barabanki booked for hoisting 'Islamic flag' at madarsa

A man was booked here for allegedly unfurling a green coloured Islamic flag atop a madarsa on Republic Day, police on Thursday said. We received a complain that an Islamic flag was unfurled over Madrasa Ashraful Uloom Ima Imdadiya Sakeen in Hussainabad village on Republic Day, Station House Officer SHO Sanjeev Kumar Sonkar said.

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:25 IST
Man in UP's Barabanki booked for hoisting 'Islamic flag' at madarsa
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked here for allegedly unfurling a green coloured 'Islamic flag' atop a madarsa on Republic Day, police on Thursday said. The incident happened here in Hussainabad village under Subeha Police Station area. ''We received a complain that an Islamic flag was unfurled over Madrasa Ashraful Uloom Ima Imdadiya Sakeen in Hussainabad village on Republic Day,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Sonkar said. The flag was green in colour with a red border at its bottom and a picture of a mosque's dome in the centre. ''We have lodged an FIR against one Asif who unfurled the flag. We were also informed that students of the Madrasa were also gathered there for Republic Day celebrations,'' said the SHO, adding that the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023