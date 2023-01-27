Left Menu

Belgian breed dogs join canine squad in airport safety

Max stood first and Ranger was second in the training that was held at the dog breeding and training centre of CISF at Taralu in Bengaluru, a release from the MIA here said.The dogs were welcomed in a grand manner by the Airport Security Guards ASG wing of CISF.The guards also gave a demonstration about defence tactics.Kishore Alva, executive director projects and corporate business was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 13:26 IST
Two dogs of Belgian Malinois breed joined the canine squad of CISF that overlooks the security of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

Max and Ranger are the two dogs that joined the CISF canine squad. Max stood first and Ranger was second in the training that was held at the dog breeding and training centre of CISF at Taralu in Bengaluru, a release from the MIA here said.

The dogs were welcomed in a grand manner by the Airport Security Guards (ASG) wing of CISF.

The guards also gave a demonstration about defence tactics.

Kishore Alva, executive director (projects and corporate business) was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. Chief officer of airport security Kishore Kumar and others were present.

