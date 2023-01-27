UK court says Russian businessman Mints cannot pause $850 million fraud case over sanctions

The High Court in London ruled on Friday that a prominent Russian businessman could not pause an $850 million fraud lawsuit brought by two Russian banks because of British sanctions.

Boris Mints and his sons Dmitry, Alexander and Igor are being sued by National Bank Trust, which is 99% owned by the Central Bank of Russia, on behalf of Bank Otkritie, once Russia's largest private lender before it collapsed in 2017.

