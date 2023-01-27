KZN departments asked to speed up disciplinary cases against officials

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) has directed all departments to speed up disciplinary cases against officials on precautionary suspension due to allegations of misconduct and transgressions.

This comes after the province undertook a status and age analysis in respect of disciplinary cases, including precautionary cases.

During its first ordinary meeting for the year, held on Thursday, the Provincial Executive Council said it is concerned that some of the cases are dragging due to various legal wrangles, leading to timeframes being exceeded.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who chaired the meeting said that EXCO has directed all departments to finalise all outstanding cases and speed up the filling of labour relations posts to clear the backlogs.

“The provincial government notes that there is a high number of cases in the Labour Court. The Executive Council has approved that 'Operation Mbo - 'a joint multi-disciplinary approach - be undertaken.

“The province is concerned at being associated with the stigma of high numbers of suspended officials on full pay. Even more concerning is the money being paid in salaries received by officials on suspension while they are not gainfully employed,” Dube-Ncube said.

Preparations ahead of disaster seasons

While the province is still reeling from impact of the recent floods, the EXCO has also resolved to convene the KZN Climate Change Council to ensure provincial preparedness and build provincial resilience to climate change effects.

Dube-Ncube said during the January to June season, it has become a norm for the province to experience disasters induced by climate change.

“The KZN Climate Change Council will seek to mobilise all stakeholders to be better prepared in order to respond timeously to the effects and impact of climate change and to develop sustainable methods of adaptation where appropriate,” Dube-Ncube said.

International Administrative Sciences Conference

Meanwhile, the Premier announced that KwaZulu-Natal will participate in the International Administrative Sciences (IIAS) Conference to be held in Doha, Qatar, from 6 - 9 February 2023.

The conference theme, which will focus on Developmental States, Professionalisation of Public Administration and Public Policy, will see hundreds of public administration scholars and professionals gathered to reflect on contemporary challenges faced by governments worldwide.

“The province will draw lessons to improve the performance of the State and benchmark against regions with a similar development agenda,” Dube-Ncube said.

Umthayi Marula Festival

The provincial government will also participate in the 2023 Umthayi/Marula Festival to be held at Emfihlweni Royal Grounds on 11 February 2023.

The festival is an annual ritual of the Tembe clan, where older women deliver a brew derived from the first fruits of the Marula harvest to their chief, Inkosi Mabhudu Tembe at the eMfihlweni Royal Residence.

Dube-Ncube said the Umthayi/Marula Festival has become a unifying festival promoting social cohesion among all South Africans, and also promotes African unity with our neighbouring African countries and is a major tourist draw card.

“Umthayi/Marula immortalises and preserves the unique cultural practices of the people of Northern KZN. The provincial government will be investing in programmes to support women cooperatives.

“The Departments of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, as well as Agriculture and Rural Development, will be leading interventions to ensure the uMthayi/Marula festival becomes an economic catalyst to boost the tourism economy, create products for marketing and exports using the marula fruit and create jobs,” Dube-Ncube said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)