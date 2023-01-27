Noida: Lawyer battling depression jumps to death from 15th floor

A 27-year-old lawyer battling depression allegedly jumped to her death from her 15th-floor apartment in a group housing society here, police officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at the Supertech Capetown under Sector 113 police station limits, an official said.

“The woman worked at a law firm in Noida Sector 63 and lived here with her parents and sister. We reached the spot around 12.30 am after we were alerted about the woman jumping from a high-rise building,” a local police official told PTI.

Citing preliminary findings, the official said the lawyer had been battling depression and was also undergoing medication for it.

The body was sent for postmortem and was later handed over to the family.

