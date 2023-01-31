Left Menu

Odisha govt urges High Court to monitor probe into minister murder case

With the opposition BJP and Congress demanding an impartial probe into the killing of Health minister Naba Kishore Das, the state government has requested the Orissa High Court to monitor the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch of Police.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-01-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 10:38 IST
Odisha govt urges High Court to monitor probe into minister murder case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the opposition BJP and Congress demanding an impartial probe into the killing of Health minister Naba Kishore Das, the state government has requested the Orissa High Court to monitor the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch of Police. The state government’s move in this regard on Monday night came after the opposition BJP demanded a CBI probe and Congress sought a judicial probe into the incident as the lone accused in the minister's killing case was a policeman. ''How can the state police probe a case where one of its members is the lone accused,'' asked Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja. The BJP also raised a similar question and demanded a CBI probe as the state police may not deliver justice for its member being the prime and lone accused. The Home department headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a letter to the High Court Registrar said that the minister's murder case may be monitored by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court or by a district judge. Noting that the minister's killing is a sensitive issue, the Home department said that the High Court should monitor the investigation as it required a high level of transparency. Meanwhile, the Odisha Police have dismissed the accused Assistant Sub Inspector of Police Gopal Das from service after his arrest by the Crime Branch. A case has been registered against the accused ASI under section 302 (murder) of IPC and section 21 (1) of Arms Act. The Additional Director General, Crime Branch, Arun Bothra said accused Gopal Das has confessed to the crime. The accused was produced at the residence court of SDJM, Jharsuguda and remanded to judicial custody. The Crime Branch has created two teams to probe the incident. During investigation, the investigating agency seized from the possession of the accused one 9 mm pistol (service revolver), three rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset, the officials said.

The viscera samples of the deceased BJD leader have been preserved for further chemical examination, they added.

The minister, 60, breathed his last on Sunday evening, hours after he was shot by the policeman at Brajarajnagar, where he had gone to attend an event.

The ASI is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global
4
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023