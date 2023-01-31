Left Menu

DJB underground reservoir flushing: Water supply to be affected in south, west, outer Delhi areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:54 IST
DJB underground reservoir flushing: Water supply to be affected in south, west, outer Delhi areas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply will be affected in the western, outer and southern areas of the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the Delhi Jal Board's annual flushing of its underground reservoir.

The areas to be affected include Janakpuri, Mehrauli, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Vijay Nagar, Roop Nagar, Rithala, and Old Rajinder Nagar, among others. Supply will also be affected in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Delhi University areas.

''Due to annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on 31.01.2023 and 01.02.2023...'' the Delhi Jal Board said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global
4
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023