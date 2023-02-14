Finland, Sweden should join NATO "hand in hand" - Germany foreign minister

NATO partners should swiftly implement their agreement to admit both Sweden and Finland to the defence alliance, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that Sweden had taken tangible steps to address Turkey's concerns about it joining.

"It was right and important that (Sweden) responded regarding the concerns of Turkey, approached Ankara and undertook tangible steps to confront those concerns," Annalena Baerbock told reporters during a visit to Stockholm.

Now it was up to all NATO states to act so that Sweden and Finland could join "hand in hand", she said, adding that this was not just in those countries' interests but in the interests of NATO.

