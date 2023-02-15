Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:45 IST
Cabinet approves signing of MoU with SA for cooperation in Disability Sector
Image Credit: Pexels
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of India and the Government of Republic of South Africa for cooperation in Disability Sector.

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding will  encourage  cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of the Republic of India and Government of South Africa through joint initiatives in  the  disability sector.  It will strengthen  bilateral  ties between India and South Africa. Specific proposals for cooperation  between  the two countries,  as  mutually  agreed  upon,  will  be  taken   up   for  implementation during the period of validity of the Memorandum of Understanding.

It envisages that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at large and ageing population in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost effective aids and assistive devices will be benefitted from this MoU.

India and South Africa share  a  long  historical  link  and relations  in  the context of struggle for freedom and justice from the time Mahatma Gandhi started Satyagraha Movement in South Africa over a century ago. India was also at the forefront of the international community in its support to the anti-apartheid movement. Post independence, diplomatic relations with South Africa  was restored in 1993 and thereafter, India and South Africa established a strategic partnership in March, 1997. Subsequently, there has been consolidation of our close and friendly ties with South  Africa,  both  bilaterally  and through  BRICS, IBSA and other Forum. A number of bilateral agreements have been concluded between the two countries in diverse areas ranging from economic  and commercial cooperation, defense, culture, heath, human settlements, public administration and science and technology. India’s Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) has been a useful medium of promoting cooperation in development of human resources. Bilateral cooperation between India and South Africa in combating COVID 19 Pandemic and addressing other global challenges have  been  notable.  Various  other  Ministries/ Departments have also signed MoUs / Agreement for cooperation in their relevant  sectors, which further illustrate deeper relationships with Government of South Africa.

(With Inputs from PIB)

