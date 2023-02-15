Cabinet approves signing of MoU with SA for cooperation in Disability Sector

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of India and the Government of Republic of South Africa for cooperation in Disability Sector.

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding will encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of the Republic of India and Government of South Africa through joint initiatives in the disability sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and South Africa. Specific proposals for cooperation between the two countries, as mutually agreed upon, will be taken up for implementation during the period of validity of the Memorandum of Understanding.

It envisages that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at large and ageing population in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost effective aids and assistive devices will be benefitted from this MoU.

India and South Africa share a long historical link and relations in the context of struggle for freedom and justice from the time Mahatma Gandhi started Satyagraha Movement in South Africa over a century ago. India was also at the forefront of the international community in its support to the anti-apartheid movement. Post independence, diplomatic relations with South Africa was restored in 1993 and thereafter, India and South Africa established a strategic partnership in March, 1997. Subsequently, there has been consolidation of our close and friendly ties with South Africa, both bilaterally and through BRICS, IBSA and other Forum. A number of bilateral agreements have been concluded between the two countries in diverse areas ranging from economic and commercial cooperation, defense, culture, heath, human settlements, public administration and science and technology. India’s Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) has been a useful medium of promoting cooperation in development of human resources. Bilateral cooperation between India and South Africa in combating COVID 19 Pandemic and addressing other global challenges have been notable. Various other Ministries/ Departments have also signed MoUs / Agreement for cooperation in their relevant sectors, which further illustrate deeper relationships with Government of South Africa.

(With Inputs from PIB)