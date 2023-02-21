Russia summons U.S. ambassador over 'aggressive course'

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned United States ambassador Lynne Tracy over what it called Washington's increasingly "aggressive course", accusing it of widening its involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

"In this regard, the ambassador was told that the current aggressive course of the United States to deepen confrontation with Russia in all areas is counterproductive," the foreign ministry said.

It also called on the United States to give an explanation over blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)