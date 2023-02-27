Russia says its forces destroyed ammunition depot near Bakhmut
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:22 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the city of Bakhmut, also shooting down four HIMARS missiles and five drones launched by Ukrainian forces.
Russia has made the capture of Bakhmut a priority in its drive to take control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas industrial region.
