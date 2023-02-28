Left Menu

Sebi penalises Swastika Investmart for misutilising clients' securities and funds

The order came after Sebi conducted a probe into the trading in the scrip of MKEL to ascertain whether there were any disclosure violations regarding change in promoters shareholding pattern by certain entities for the period October 2012 to June 2015.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 19:07 IST
Sebi penalises Swastika Investmart for misutilising clients' securities and funds

Sebi on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 15 lakh on Swastika Investmart Ltd for misutilisation of clients' securities and funds. The order came after the Sebi conducted an inspection of Swastika Investmart Ltd (SIL) for a period from April 2020 to June 2021. Based on the findings of the examination, the regulator initiated adjudication proceedings against Swastika for the alleged violations of Securities contracts (regulations) act (SCRA) and other market norms. In its order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) found that Swastika had misutilised the funds of its credit balance clients for the purpose of settlement/ margin obligations of debit balance clients. The amount of mis-utilisation of credit balance client funds ranged between Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 1.38 crore. In a separate order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on 15 entities for flouting the regulatory norms in the matter of Matra Kaushal Enterprise Ltd (MKEL). The entities are the promoters of MKEL. The order came after Sebi conducted a probe into the trading in the scrip of MKEL to ascertain whether there were any disclosure violations regarding change in promoters' shareholding pattern by certain entities for the period October 2012 to June 2015. In another order, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on two entities for failing to comply with the summons issued by the markets watchdog pertaining to violation of rules in the matter of Greencrest Financial Services Ltd (GFSL).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023