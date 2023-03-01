Left Menu

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed moves SC seeking protection of life

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 16:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking its protection, claiming that he has been ''roped in'' as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and fears threat to his life.

Currently lodged in the Ahmedabad Central Jail, Ahmed has also sought directions to ensure that no physical or bodily injury or harm is done to him in any manner during police custody or interrogation.

He has also sought a direction restraining the state of Uttar Pradesh and others from taking him from the Central Jail in Ahemdabad to Prayagraj or any other part of Uttar Pradesh.

Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead last Friday outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case in Prayagraj in which Ahmed and others are prime accused.

