Maha: Liquor worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Palghar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-03-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 16:46 IST
Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 30,56,000 was seized in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, an official said.

Officials of the Konkan flying squad of the Maharashtra excise department intercepted a tempo at Talasari, he said.

IMFL was meant for sale only in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was being transported to Palghar district, he said.

The tempo was intercepted near Khanvel Udhva Road and liquor of several brands packed in 400 boxes concealed under the bags of sawdust was seized, the official added.

Two persons were arrested and further probe was on.

