Left Menu

Rajnath speaks to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 'manhandling' of soldier's father

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reports of alleged manhandling of the father of a soldier who died fighting Chinese troops in eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley in 2020.Sources said Kumar assured Singh of appropriate action in the matter.Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Army jawan Jai Kishore Singh, was arrested on Saturday in a case related to a dispute linked to land for the soldiers memorial.The arrest triggered protests at Bihars Vaishali, the locality of his residence.The defence minister spoke to the Bihar chief minister following reports on the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:20 IST
Rajnath speaks to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 'manhandling' of soldier's father
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reports of alleged manhandling of the father of a soldier who died fighting Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020.

Sources said Kumar assured Singh of appropriate action in the matter.

Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Army jawan Jai Kishore Singh, was arrested on Saturday in a case related to a dispute linked to land for the soldier's memorial.

The arrest triggered protests at Bihar's Vaishali, the locality of his residence.

''The defence minister spoke to the Bihar chief minister following reports on the matter. Kumar assured that appropriate action would be taken in the case,'' said a source privy to the development.

Members of the opposition BJP in Bihar created ruckus inside the state Assembly on Wednesday and staged a walkout in protest against the alleged police manhandling of the jawan's father. The jawan's father was booked under the SC/ST Act after a skirmish with a fellow villager who objected to the ''illegal'' construction of a memorial by the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023