Rajnath speaks to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 'manhandling' of soldier's father
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reports of alleged manhandling of the father of a soldier who died fighting Chinese troops in eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley in 2020.Sources said Kumar assured Singh of appropriate action in the matter.Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Army jawan Jai Kishore Singh, was arrested on Saturday in a case related to a dispute linked to land for the soldiers memorial.The arrest triggered protests at Bihars Vaishali, the locality of his residence.The defence minister spoke to the Bihar chief minister following reports on the matter.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reports of alleged manhandling of the father of a soldier who died fighting Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020.
Sources said Kumar assured Singh of appropriate action in the matter.
Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Army jawan Jai Kishore Singh, was arrested on Saturday in a case related to a dispute linked to land for the soldier's memorial.
The arrest triggered protests at Bihar's Vaishali, the locality of his residence.
''The defence minister spoke to the Bihar chief minister following reports on the matter. Kumar assured that appropriate action would be taken in the case,'' said a source privy to the development.
Members of the opposition BJP in Bihar created ruckus inside the state Assembly on Wednesday and staged a walkout in protest against the alleged police manhandling of the jawan's father. The jawan's father was booked under the SC/ST Act after a skirmish with a fellow villager who objected to the ''illegal'' construction of a memorial by the family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Chinese
- Galwan Valley
- Ladakh
- Rajnath Singh
- Singh
- Bihar
- Kumar
- Jai Kishore
- Vaishali
- Assembly
- Army
ALSO READ
Karnataka BJP government floating tenders at inflated rates to fund upcoming polls: Congress' DK Shivakumar
Former CM Biplab Kumar visits temple, seeks blessings ahead of casting his vote
Jitan Ram Majhi takes a jibe at Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, says my son can read
Census of elephants in captivity underway in Bihar
'Namami Gange' conservation mission emerging as model for various states: PM at launch of Brahma Kumaris' Jal Jan Abhiyan in Rajasthan.