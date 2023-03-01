Rajnath speaks to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 'manhandling' of soldier's father

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reports of alleged manhandling of the father of a soldier who died fighting Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in 2020.

Sources said Kumar assured Singh of appropriate action in the matter.

Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Army jawan Jai Kishore Singh, was arrested on Saturday in a case related to a dispute linked to land for the soldier's memorial.

The arrest triggered protests at Bihar's Vaishali, the locality of his residence.

''The defence minister spoke to the Bihar chief minister following reports on the matter. Kumar assured that appropriate action would be taken in the case,'' said a source privy to the development.

Members of the opposition BJP in Bihar created ruckus inside the state Assembly on Wednesday and staged a walkout in protest against the alleged police manhandling of the jawan's father. The jawan's father was booked under the SC/ST Act after a skirmish with a fellow villager who objected to the ''illegal'' construction of a memorial by the family.

